Chennai, November 23: In a horrific incident of a dog attack in Tamil Nadu, a stray dog allegedly bit not one or two but nearly 29 people in less than an hour in Chennai. The horrific incident of a stray dog attack occurred on the evening of Tuesday, November 21, on the busy GA Road in Tamil Nadu's capital. After the attack, the dog was beaten to death by locals who suspected the canine could have been rabid.

According to a report in the Times of India, the stray dog was lying on the busy GA road in Chennai when, all of a sudden, it attacked pedestrians and bit their ankles and feet. A few victims who were allegedly bitten by the canine said that the dog did not let go even when they tried to shake it off. After the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation sent the dog's body to Madras Veterinary College for postmortem. Chennai Policeman, Who Shot to Fame As ‘Dancing Rajesh’, Assaulted for Questioning Attack on Stray Dogs; Six Arrested.

"The dog could be rabies-infected as it has shown unprovoked aggression. We will get the test report in two days," Dr Kamal Hussain, a GCC veterinary officer, said. Of the 29 people who were bit, 24 had category three bites, including deep cuts and bleeding with possible saliva transfer from dog to human, while 10 of the injured victims were school children.

As per the report, a few senior citizens also fell and hurt their heads during the stray dog attack. After the dog attack incident, all the victims were given anti-rabies immunoglobulin medication to prevent infection from spreading to the brain. They were also administered an anti-rabies vaccine. Following the dog attack incident, the corporation rounded up 32 dogs from the area and has kept them under observation for rabies. Chennai: Woman Falls From Bike While Being Chased by Stray Dogs, Dies of Head Injuries.

Speaking about dog bites, M Balagangatharathilagar, veterinary medicine specialist and TANUVAS professor, said victims of dog bites should get anti-rabies immunoglobulin serum and vaccine doses within 12 hours. "If they are alone and attack somebody unprovoked, the possibility of them being rabies positive is higher," he added.

