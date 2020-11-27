Bengaluru, November 27: Karnataka cabinet on Friday formally approved formation of new district - Vijayanagara - by carving it out from existing Ballari district.

The new Vijyanagara district will be the 31st district of the state with the incorporation of six taluks of Ballari district in to new Vijayanagar district.

Speaking to reporters after the state cabinet meeting here, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister, J. C. Madhuswamy said that the new Vijayanagar district will comprise of Hospet, Kottur, Koodlagi, Huvinahadagali, Harapanahalli and Hagaribommanahalli talukas.

Vijayanagar is now the 31st district of Karnataka and Hospet as its headquarters. The government's green signal for the new district came on November 18, following a long-standing demand fronted in recent times by Vijayanagar MLA and Forest, Environment and Ecological Sciences minister Anand Singh.

One of the major fall-outs of the geographical change is that world-famous heritage town Hampi will now be part of Vijayanagar district.

