Bengaluru Horror: Man Lures Teen, S*xually Assaults and Abandons Her After Impregnating; Arrested
A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly luring an 18-year-old woman on the pretext of love, subjecting her to repeated s*x assault, and abandoning her after learning about her pregnancy.
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A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly luring an 18-year-old woman on the pretext of love, subjecting her to repeated s*x assault, and abandoning her after learning about her pregnancy.
According to police, the accused, identified as Harish, befriended the victim when she was a pre-university student and a minor. He reportedly gained her trust by offering regular rides from her home to college. Over time, he entered into a relationship with her, and the two later got married in May last year. Nashik Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Booked for Se*ual Exploitation After ‘Black Magic Cure’ Trap, Woman Assaulted at Lodge.
After their marriage, the couple moved into a rented house near Dasarahalli Metro Station. The woman has alleged that during this period, she was subjected to continuous s*x assault and abuse by Harish. Four months into her pregnancy, he allegedly disappeared without informing her of his whereabouts. Greater Noida: Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 After Argument, Video Goes Viral.
Left alone and distressed, the woman returned to her mother’s home. She gave birth to a baby on April 12, but the newborn died shortly after due to health complications.
Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint accusing Harish of deception, assault, and abandonment. Acting on the complaint, police traced and arrested the accused. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and determine further legal action.
Women and Child Helpline Numbers:
Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).