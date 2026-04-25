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News INDIA Bengaluru Horror: Man Lures Teen, S*xually Assaults and Abandons Her After Impregnating; Arrested A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly luring an 18-year-old woman on the pretext of love, subjecting her to repeated s*x assault, and abandoning her after learning about her pregnancy. Read in

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A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly luring an 18-year-old woman on the pretext of love, subjecting her to repeated s*x assault, and abandoning her after learning about her pregnancy.

According to police, the accused, identified as Harish, befriended the victim when she was a pre-university student and a minor. He reportedly gained her trust by offering regular rides from her home to college. Over time, he entered into a relationship with her, and the two later got married in May last year. Nashik Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Booked for Se*ual Exploitation After ‘Black Magic Cure’ Trap, Woman Assaulted at Lodge.

After their marriage, the couple moved into a rented house near Dasarahalli Metro Station. The woman has alleged that during this period, she was subjected to continuous s*x assault and abuse by Harish. Four months into her pregnancy, he allegedly disappeared without informing her of his whereabouts. Greater Noida: Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 After Argument, Video Goes Viral.

Left alone and distressed, the woman returned to her mother’s home. She gave birth to a baby on April 12, but the newborn died shortly after due to health complications.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint accusing Harish of deception, assault, and abandonment. Acting on the complaint, police traced and arrested the accused. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and determine further legal action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).