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Chikkaballapur, May 5: A shocking incident linked to an alleged extramarital affair was reported on Tuesday near Jinke Bacchahalli near Doddaballapura town in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, where both a woman and her alleged lover have died. The deceased have been identified as Sujatha and Ramanjinappa. The police investigations have revealed that Ramanjinappa had burnt Sujatha alive and later fearing arrest, killed himself.

According to police, the deceased woman, 35-year-old Sujatha from Devanahalli, is said to have been in an illicit relationship with an individual named Ramanjinappa from Marasandra. He had separated from his wife four months ago. Preliminary investigations state that after his divorce, she had been living with him for about four months. It is also alleged that he was pressuring her to leave her husband permanently and live with him. Bhubaneswar Shocker: Woman and ‘Paramour’ Torture Minor Son and Daughter for Opposing Their Illicit Relationship; Arrested.

According to police, Sujatha had come to stay with her lover after being influenced by him. However, when she reportedly refused to leave her husband permanently, the situation escalated. On April 2, Ramanjinappa allegedly set fire to the car in which Sujatha was sitting, burning her alive. After the act, he fled the scene. Police investigations later revealed that the car used in the incident belonged to a person named Suresh from Marasandra. It is further alleged that Ramanjinappa had taken the vehicle from Suresh and used it to carry out the crime.

While police were searching for him, Ramanjinappa reportedly went into hiding. It is now being said that he died by suicide out of fear of arrest. He ended his life by jumping in front of a train near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident has been registered at the Doddaballapura Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway. It can be recalled that, in March, 2025, a court in Mysuru has sentenced Mahadevanayaka of Halepura village in Kavalande police station limits near here to imprisonment till death for the brutal murder of his paramour in July 2022. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

Mahadevanayaka was in an illicit relationship with the woman from the same village for about 20 years. He also financially aided her during those years. However, three months prior to the murder, Mahadevanayaka had a quarrel with her, accusing her of being in relationship with other men despite him looking after her. When a complaint was lodged at Kavalande police station, both parties were summoned to resolve the dispute and were sent back. However, Mahadevanayaka harboured deep resentment against the woman for lodging a police complaint and killed her. The court had sentenced Mahadevanayaka to life imprisonment until natural death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).