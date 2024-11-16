Bhubaneswar, November 16: The Commissionerate Police have arrested a woman and her 35-year-old 'paramour' on the charges of inflicting torture on her minor son and daughter for opposing their illicit relationship at a slum under Maitri Vihar police station area in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The accused were identified as Raju Nayak of Kumbhara Bazar under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district and Sumitra Mohapatra, 30, of Manapur village in Nayagarh district. The duo has been arrested in connection with a case filed at the Maitri Vihar police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim's siblings' father, Prasanna Mohapatra. Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Giving Her Heavy Dose of Anaesthesia With Help of 2 Girlfriends in Bhubaneswar, All Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Police sources said that the complainant has been working outside Bhubaneswar for the last year while the accused wife along with the minor victims has been staying at their house at Mahavir Nagar in the Salia Sahi area under the Maitri Vihar police station.

Taking advantage of complainant Prasanna's absence, the accused Raju, who is residing at Nilachakranagar in the Salia Sahi area, used to visit his residence. Raju and Prasanna's wife reportedly soon entered into a relationship that was opposed by the minor victims. "When the accused Raju visited the complainant's house on Tuesday evening, the victim siblings opposed him and asked him to leave their house. Bhubaneswar Shocker: Man, 2 Female Friends Arrested for Killing Wife With Anaesthesia Over Extramarital Affairs in Odisha.

The accused Raju got irked over the incident and assaulted the victims with hot kitchen pincers in the presence of their mother after locking the door from inside," said a police official. The accused Raju also bought some ointments from a nearby drug store and applied the medicine to the burn wounds on the siblings' bodies. He later locked the hapless children in a room. Meanwhile, the victims narrated their ordeal before their father after he returned home on Thursday.

After receipt of the complaint of Prasanna, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused mother and her paramour. The accused duo have reportedly confessed to having committed the crime during their questioning by the police. The accused were on Friday presented before the court which sent them to judicial custody.

