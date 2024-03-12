Panaji, March 12: Goa cybercrime police arrested a youth for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing a minor girl into having sex. The accused allegedly befriended a minor girl on social media and persuaded her to send him objectionable photos and videos. He then threatened to share them on the internet if she did not agree to have sex with him.

According to a Times of India report, the accused, identified as Sripad Naik, befriended a minor girl on social media. Sripad then convinced her to send him objectionable photos and videos. He then threatened to share them on the internet if she did not agree to get physical with him. Goa Minor Rape Case: Russia Man Flees India After Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Girl During Overnight Camp in Arambol.

PI cybercrime Satish Padwalkar said the police have also identified nine Instagram accounts that posted morphed videos of schoolgirls for revenge. The police have also arrested Sameer Hazara, who created a fake Instagram ID of his ex-girlfriend and uploaded her nude and objectionable photos. He was arrested after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint. Goa Shocker: Man Held for Raping Mentally-Challenged Girl in North Goa.

Padwalkar said that this was not the only case but a common trend among some minor school and college girls who share their intimate images with their boyfriends. He said the same boys use the images to coerce or intimidate the girls after breakups. As per the report, the police have identified nine Instagram handles of minors from Panaji schools, which had morphed videos of minor girls for personal revenge.

