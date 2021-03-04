Bengaluru, March 4: A 27-year-old man, who was declared "dead" after an accident, was found alive moments before his postmortem. Shankar Shanmukh Gombi, who hails from Karnataka's Mahalingapur town, received severe injuries after his motorcycle crashed. The mishap took place last weekend. He was taken to a private hospital in Belgavi, where doctors declared him "dead", news agency AFP reported. Karnataka : 'Dead' Man Returns Home Alive After Family Wrongly Identifies Body.

After he was declared "dead", Shankar was taken off a ventilator. Presuming him dead, his family then moved his "body" to a nearby government hospital where he was to undergo a postmortem examination. When doctors were preparing to open him, a pathologist saw the body move, his family told local media. Bhola Singh, 65-Year-Old Farmer, Declared ‘Dead’ While He is 'Alive', Mirzapur District Administration Orders DNA Test To Establish His Identity.

"We brought him by an ambulance on Sunday night to the government hospital in Mahalingapur. Staff at the government hospital declared him dead and sent the body for postmortem. However, a senior officer in the postmortem room who was prepping for the procedure said that he observed movements. On closer examination, he found that he was alive," a family member was quoted as saying.

Talking to AFP, a government health officer confirmed the incident. The official also informed that Shankar had been shifted to another hospital, where his condition is improving. Doctors at the private hospital had exercised "bad judgement" when they removed him from the ventilator and declared him dead, the official was quoted as saying. The family is yet to lodge an official complaint against the private hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).