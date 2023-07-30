Bengaluru, July 30: Two students of a private college in Karnataka's Davangare committed suicide after a video depicting them in an intimate moment surfaced on social media. The scene of the boy and girl at the terrace of their college was shot by some unknown person, without their knowledge. However, these scenes went viral on social media platforms recently and the families of the two also came to know of the clips. Karnataka Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Rs 65 Lakh in Online Games, Found Dead in House.

The girl committed suicide at her residence on Friday night and the boy on coming to know of this took his life on late Saturday night. Police said that investigation is on regarding the identity of the person who filmed the scene as also those who have circulated it.

Davangare's Superintendent of Police ,K. Arun told media persons that the police would soon arrest the culprit. The families of the boy and the girl have already filed separate complaints with the Davangare district police.

