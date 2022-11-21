Chennai, Monday 21: In a horrifying incident, a 55-year-old man allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute in Maduravoyal on Sunday. Reportedly, the accused had attacked his mother twice before on separate occasions when he was warned by his sisters. The accused has been arrested. Gurugram Shocker: Man Stabs Father to Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the accused, Kabali went to meet his mother to discuss his share in the property. However, the discussion turned into an argument and took a violent turn. He allegedly went to the kitchen and came back with a kitchen knife. The accused then slit his mother's throat before stabbing her. The neighbours rushed to the elderly's house when they heard her cries and rescued her. The woman was immediately rushed to a hospital while the accused fled the scene. RK Kulkarni Murder Case: Property Dispute Behind 82-Year-Old Retired IB Officer’s Killing in Mysuru; Two Held.

As per the report, the woman was declared bought dead at the hospital. The deceased woman's body was sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) for post-mortem. According to the reports, the woman was identified as Saroja. The accused is her only son and she also had four daughters. Kabali had returned to India from Dubai six months ago. He was out of a job and faced a financial crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).