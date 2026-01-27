Bengaluru, January 27: A trivial argument over a cigarette lighter and a local cricket match took a horrific turn on the outskirts of Bengaluru, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old man. The incident occurred late Sunday night, January 25, in the Madanayakanahalli area. The victim, identified as Prashanth, died after being dragged for nearly 200 meters while clinging to the bonnet of his friend's SUV before the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree.

According to police reports, the conflict began during a friendly cricket match earlier in the day and escalated later that evening when the group gathered near a local eatery. A heated exchange broke out between Prashanth and his friend, Roshan Hegde, over a missing cigarette lighter. As Roshan Hegde attempted to drive away in his Mahindra Thar, Prashanth jumped onto the bonnet to stop him. Instead of braking, Roshan Hegde allegedly sped up, leading to the fatal collision. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

What started as a minor disagreement during a game quickly spiralled out of control. Witnesses stated that the group had been arguing about a specific play in the match before the focus shifted to the lighter. Roshan Hegde, reportedly in a fit of rage, ignored Prashanth’s pleas to stop the car. The SUV reached high speeds on the narrow road, eventually losing control and slamming into a tree with Prashanth still positioned on the front of the vehicle. Bengaluru Shocker: Boyfriend Kills BBM Student Over Her Friendship With Another Man; Accused Shaves His Head, Offers Hair to Temple to Evade Arrest.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Roshan Hegde, who fled the scene immediately after the crash, was later apprehended by a special police team. "It is a tragic case where a small ego clash led to a loss of life. We are investigating if the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident," a senior police official said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

