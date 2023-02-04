Raichur, February 4: A 17-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her hostel room in Lingasagur town of Karnataka's Raichur district, police said.

The parents of the victim studying at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University College, have alleged that the Principal had sexually harassed her, killed her and later tried to stage her murder as suicide. Uttar Pradesh: Missing Class 12 Student Found Dead Near School in Mysterious Circumstances in Kanpur.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwarya, a class 11 science student. She was was found dead on Friday night. The victim's parents and relatives tried to enter the college premises on Saturday while alleging that the principal, Ramesh, is responsible for her death. UP Shocker: MBBS Student Found Dead at GS Medical College in Hapur.

They also claimed that he used to call her repeatedly. A case had been lodged in the Lingasaguru police station against the accused principal. An investigation is underway.

