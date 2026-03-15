Bengaluru, March 15: A 29-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 14, for allegedly strangling his live-in partner to death and subsequently attempting to mislead her family by claiming she had died by suicide. The incident took place in an apartment in the HSR Layout area following a heated argument between the couple. The accused, identified as Kakera Yashwanth Ayyappa (29), an IT professional, initially informed the victim’s parents that she had ended her life, but a forensic examination and subsequent police interrogation revealed a violent struggle, leading to a murder charge.

The victim, 26-year-old Ranjitha, had been living with Ayyappa for over two years. According to police reports, the relationship had been strained recently due to domestic disputes. On the night of the incident, neighbours reportedly heard loud shouting coming from the flat. Police officials stated that after the victim lost consciousness during the assault, the accused waited several hours before contacting her family and the authorities, a delay that initially raised suspicion among investigators. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Friends’ Help After Forcing Him to Drink Alcohol and Repeatedly Stabbing; 3 Arrested.

Man Brutally Murders Live-In Partner , Attempts To Pass It Off As Suicide

In the early hours of Friday, Srinivas called Pavithra's parents, claiming he found her unresponsive in their bedroom. He alleged that she had taken the extreme step while he was in another room. However, when the police arrived at the scene, they noticed several inconsistencies, including marks on the victim's neck that did not align with a typical suicide case.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found signs of a physical altercation in the living room. Under sustained questioning, Srinivas reportedly confessed to losing his temper during a fight and strangling Pavithra with a dupatta. Bengaluru Horror: 70-Year-Old Woman Killed as Paralysed Husband Lies Helpless Beside Her, INR 65 Lakh Gold Looted.

The post-mortem report from St. John’s Hospital confirmed that the cause of death was manual strangulation. The report also noted "defense wounds" on the victim's hands, suggesting she had fought back during the attack. These findings directly contradicted the "suicide" narrative provided by the accused.

Based on this evidence, the HSR Layout police registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Srinivas was produced before a local court on Saturday and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

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