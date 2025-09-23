Belagavi, September 23: An incident of cow vigilantes torching a truck allegedly transporting cow meat has come to light in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred at Ainapura village near Kagawad town on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of what is claimed to be cow meat and have detained 10 others on charges of arson and robbery.

According to police, the meat was being transported from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad city in Telangana state. Preliminary investigations suggest that local residents stopped the vehicle at Ainapura village, dragged the driver out, thrashed him, and locked him up before handing him over to the police. Subsequently, the cow vigilantes set fire to the truck, which was carrying about seven quintals of meat. They alleged that although they had intercepted the truck and reported the matter, the police failed to reach the spot in time. The villagers claimed they called the police helpline at 9.30 P.M., but the jurisdictional Kagawad police only arrived at 11.30 P.M. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Poison, Blames Tiger Attack To Claim INR 15 Lakh Government Compensation; Arrested After Body Found Buried in Cow Dung Pit.

Angered by the delay, the cow vigilantes torched the truck along with the meat. Following preliminary investigations, police detained 10 villagers on charges of arson, robbery and atrocity. Security has been tightened in Ainapura village. The Kagwad police have also arrested three persons in connection with illegally transporting meat. Acting swiftly, the main accused in connection with the case has been arrested from Kalaburagi city. The accused are booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Kagawad police have taken up further investigation. Recently, the Bantwal Rural police booked three persons under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) after finding their involvement in two cases of cattle theft and slaughter. The police identified the three persons as Irshad, 34, of Chembugudde, Mohammed Mansoor, 48, of Kudroli in Mangaluru, and Abdul Azeem, 18, from Kannur in Mangaluru.

The police stated that these three individuals were arrested on September 5 for their alleged involvement in the theft and slaughter of cattle, which was reported at the Bantwal Rural Police Station on August 14. These accused were found to be accused in the case of theft and slaughter of cattle reported at the Uppinangady police station on September 4. Hence a case was registered against the three persons under the KCOCA, the police said in a press release. Karnataka Shocker: 3 People Allegedly Hacked to Death by Group of Miscreants at Dhaba on Outskirts of Kalaburagi City.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police had arrested two individuals for allegedly slaughtering cows and dumping their carcasses in a forest area in Bhatkal town of Karwar district, officials said on last Thursday. The arrested duo, identified as Mohammad Saman (19) and Mohammad Raheen (20), both residents of Bhatkal, were apprehended based on a complaint filed by a forest officer. Accordingly, an offence was registered at the Bhatkal Shahar Police Station under Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).