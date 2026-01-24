Meat Ban in Koraput on Republic Day 2026: Odisha District Bans Sale of Meat and Non-Veg Items on January 26, Decision Triggers Mixed Response

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Puri, January 24: The Koraput district administration in Odisha has issued a directive prohibiting the sale of meat and non-vegetarian items across the district on Republic Day 2026. The order, issued by District Magistrate and Collector V Keerthi Vasan, mandates that all butcher shops, slaughterhouses, and meat stalls remain closed on January 26. Local authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the ban, which covers both rural and urban areas within the district's jurisdiction.

The decision has triggered a mixed response across the region, with the administration citing the sanctity of the national holiday as a primary reason for the move. According to the official notification, the ban is intended to maintain a "spirit of solemnity" during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. While similar bans have been implemented during specific religious festivals in various parts of the country, a blanket ban on Republic Day is relatively uncommon in this tribal-dominated district. Republic Day 2026: How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day.

Meat Ban in Koraput on Republic Day 2026

The Collector’s order specifically targets the slaughter of animals and the open sale of meat and fish. Enforcement squads, including officials from the Food Safety department and local police, will be deployed to monitor markets.

The administration has warned that any individual or business found violating the directive will face legal action under the relevant sections of the Odisha Municipal Act and other prevailing laws. Shopkeepers have been advised to shut their shutters voluntarily to avoid penalties. India Republic Day 2026: Full Dress Rehearsal.

Decision Triggers Mixed Response

The directive has sparked a debate regarding personal food choices versus administrative mandates. Some social activists and residents have questioned the legal basis for the prohibition, noting that Koraput has a significant population for whom non-vegetarian food is a dietary staple.

Conversely, certain local organisations have welcomed the move, viewing it as a gesture of respect toward the national occasion. Critics of the order argue that such bans should be limited to specific zones near parade grounds rather than being implemented district-wide.

In recent years, several states and municipal bodies in India have moved toward declaring "dry days" for meat on national holidays and religious festivals. While Odisha has seen such restrictions during the Rath Yatra or Prathashtami in temple towns like Puri and Bhubaneswar, the extension of this policy to Republic Day in Koraput marks a notable shift in local administrative policy.

District officials maintained that the order is a temporary measure for a single day and is aimed at ensuring the peaceful and respectful conduct of official ceremonies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).