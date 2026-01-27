Thane, January 27: High-voltage political drama has gripped the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ahead of the crucial February 3 Mayor election. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has officially approached the police and pasted "missing" posters across the twin cities for four newly elected corporators who have been unreachable since January 17. The missing members, Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot, and Swapnali Kene, have switched off their phones, leading to allegations of "resort politics" and poaching by the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Sena (UBT) district chief Sharad Patil filed a formal complaint at the Kolsewadi police station, expressing fears of abduction or illegal confinement. "These members won on our party symbol and have betrayed the public trust within 24 hours of their victory," Patil stated. While the Thackeray faction is searching high and low in the Nashik-Igatpuri belt, a traditional hub for sequestering political representatives, the Shinde camp appears to be nearing the majority mark. ‘Insult to the Constitution and Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Centre After Former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Receives Padma Bhushan.

Madhur Mhatre and Kirti Dhone (Kalyan East) were both previously associated with the Shinde faction but shifted to UBT after being denied tickets. Their "return" to the Shinde camp is seen as a key move to consolidate power in Kalyan East. On the other hand, Rahul Kot and Swapnali Kene, who are winners from Dombivli and Kalyan West, respectively, are believed to have roots in the MNS, adding another layer of complexity to the shifting alliances.

Why These Four Are Critical?

The KDMC has a total of 122 seats, with the majority mark set at 62. Following the January 15, 2026, elections, the House is fractured:

Shinde-led Shiv Sena: 53 seats

BJP: 50 seats

Sena (UBT): 11 seats

MNS: 5 seats

The Shinde faction already has the support of the 5 MNS corporators. If they secure these 4 "missing" UBT corporators, their tally would hit 62, allowing them to claim a majority and the Mayor’s post independently of the BJP’s demands. Mumbai Mayor Seat Reserved for ‘Ladies General’ Category: See Full List of Women Corporators From BJP and Shiv Sena.

Sena (UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut, have accused the Shinde faction of "abducting" these members or holding them at undisclosed locations. This is why party workers have been searching resorts in Nashik, Igatpuri, and Sinnar, which are traditional hotspots for sequestering political representatives during such standoffs. The party has now formally registered its remaining 7 corporators as a separate group to prevent further attrition and has threatened disqualification proceedings against the four if they do not surface soon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Mazha), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

