Mumbai, January 26: The announcement of the Padma Bhushan for Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the former Governor of Maharashtra, has ignited a sharp political confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the state’s Opposition. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition have criticized the decision, citing Koshyari’s controversial tenure in Maharashtra, which was marked by frequent friction with the previous state government and his role in the 2022 political crisis.

Objections from the Opposition

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Member of Parliament, led the charge against the government’s decision. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Raut described the move as an "insult to the Constitution and the people of Maharashtra." Raut argued that the Padma awards, which are among India’s highest civilian honors, should be reserved for individuals who have made selfless contributions to society. He claimed that Koshyari’s actions as Governor were partisan and aimed at destabilizing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Dharmendra and Satish Shah To Receive Padma Awards 2026 Posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, Piyush Pandey Among Padma Bhushan Honourees.

The 2022 Political Crisis

The primary point of contention for the Opposition remains Koshyari’s role during the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. At that time, Koshyari accepted Eknath Shinde’s rebellion and eventually administered the oath of office to Shinde as Chief Minister. The MVA has long maintained that the Governor acted with undue haste and failed to uphold constitutional neutrality. Raut reiterated these sentiments, stating that rewarding Koshyari with a Padma Bhushan validates "political maneuvering" rather than public service.

History of Friction

Koshyari’s tenure, which lasted from 2019 to early 2023, was defined by several high-profile disputes with the MVA. These included a long-standing standoff over the appointment of 12 members to the Legislative Council and controversial remarks regarding state icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Jyotirao Phule. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leaders have also joined the criticism, suggesting that the award is a "political prize" for facilitating the BJP’s return to power in the state. They argue that the dignity of the Padma awards is diluted when given to figures who were central to such deep political polarization.

BJP Defends the Selection

In response to the backlash, BJP representatives have defended the selection, pointing to Koshyari’s decades-long career in public life. Before serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, Koshyari was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and has served in both houses of Parliament. Government supporters argue that the Padma Bhushan recognizes his overall contribution to public affairs and administration over several decades. They have dismissed the Opposition’s criticism as "bitterness" over their loss of power in Maharashtra. Padma Bhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

‘Insult to the Constitution and Maharashtra’

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Maharashtra was not satisfied. This is not just my personal view. After coming to Maharashtra, Koshyari, during his tenure, was responsible for breaking the party. The Governor turned the Raj Bhavan into a political… pic.twitter.com/3RTJWAv5Ga — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Context of the Awards

The Padma Bhushan is awarded for "distinguished service of high order." While the awards are traditionally announced on the eve of Republic Day, they often become a flashpoint for political debate when former active politicians or constitutional heads are named as recipients. The current controversy underscores the deep-seated resentment that remains in Maharashtra’s political landscape following the collapse of the Thackeray government and the subsequent realignment of state politics.

