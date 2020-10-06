Bhubaneswar, October 6: The Odisha government was appealed by the parents of state's students to keep schools shut till December, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request was made by Odisha Parents Federation, an organisation representing the parents and guardians of several primary, secondary and higher secondary students in the state. Schools Reopening Guidelines Across India: Ministry of Education Issues SOPs, No Assessment Up to 2–3 Weeks; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

The parents' body also urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to restructure the academic calender of year 2020-21. Completing the entire curriculum by April or May this year is being considered as a cumbersome exercise, that will hurt the prospects of several students, particularly those who lack resources,

"Odisha government should assure the parents that students won't get COVID19 infection while attending classes in schools. Then only parents will consider sending their children to school. Why we're being asked to give this assurance," said Basudeb Bhatta, Chairman, Odisha Parents Federation

Update by ANI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Parents Federation requests state govt not to open the schools before December & restructure the academic calendar for 2020-21, keeping the #COVID19 situation in view. Federation wants that decision should be taken after a discussion with all parties involved pic.twitter.com/mjL2QkCAFv — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

A similar demand, to postpone the academic calendar, was made by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had urged him to consider the option of beginning the academic year from January.

As per the latest unlock guidelines released by the Centre, states and union territories are permitted to reopen the schools for students from October 15. However, no assessments shall be conducted for the first two to three weeks.

