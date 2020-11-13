Thiruvananthapuram, November 13: Senior CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stepped down from the post of party state secretary citing treatment for health issues, which has been accepted by CPI (M) state secretariat that met on Friday.

According to the official statement issued by CPI(M) State Secretariat, the state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been granted leave from the post of secretary as he needs further treatment and A. Vijayaraghavan has been given the charge. Currently, Vijayaraghavan is serving as Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convener.

Balakrishnan has stepped down at a time when he was drawing widespread criticism after his son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested for his alleged links with a drug trafficking case in Bengaluru by Enforcement Directorate. After the arrest, Balakrishnan had made clear that he would not protect him and Bineesh had nothing to do with CPI (M).