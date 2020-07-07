Kerala, July 7: Kerala government removed M Sivasankar from the post of principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. IAS Mir Mohammed has been given additional charge of the position. According to an ANI update, Sivasankar would continue to remain the IT Secretary.

According to a Manorama report, the decision was taken after it was alleged that the IT Secretary was behind the appointment of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, as operations manager at the Space Park. The Space Park comes under the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITI), which is under the IT Department of the state government. Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

The report mentioned that Sivasankar was a frequent visitor to Swapna Suresh’s flat. The Opposition and the BJP state president K Surendran have alleged that Sivasankar had ties with the accused in the gold smuggling case.

