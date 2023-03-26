Kochi, March 26: One person was injured when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Sunday just after takeoff from its enclave at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here. Cheetah Helicopter Crash: Two Pilots Killed After Indian Army’s Chopper Crashes Near Mandala Hills in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the chopper, which was on a training flight, crashed as it began taking off from the helipad. Kerala: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes Near Runway of Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi, One Injured (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Crash Site:

An Indian coast guard ALH MK3MR helicopter crashed at Nedumbassery airport, Kochi early today. The helicopter with three men preparing for a training flight when skidded off its course and crashed. The runway was closed at CIAL airport. #Kerala #ALHDhruv pic.twitter.com/PR6M7ZZKdG — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 26, 2023

As per preliminary reports, one person has fractured his hand, sources told PTI. The Coast Guard Enclave is inside the CIAL complex. Further details are awaited.