Thiruvananthapuram, March 26: An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the runway of Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday . The helicopter, which was on a training programme, crashed immediately after it took off from the Nedumbassery airport.

Three people were in the chopper, however, there were no casualties. Coast Guard officer Sunil Lotla was injured and has been taken to a hospital for further treatment. Cheetah Helicopter Crash: Two Pilots Killed After Indian Army’s Chopper Crashes Near Mandala Hills in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes in Kochi:

An Indian coast guard ALH MK3MR helicopter crashed at Nedumbassery airport, Kochi early today. The helicopter with three men preparing for a training flight when skidded off its course and crashed. The runway was closed at CIAL airport. #Kerala #ALHDhruv pic.twitter.com/PR6M7ZZKdG — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 26, 2023

A senior officer with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) told IANS that the accident occurred at 12.25 p.m. and an official of the Coast Guard was injured. Army Chopper Crashes in Bomdila During Operational Sortie, Two Pilots Missing; Search Operation Underway.

The official said that the runway of the airport has been temporarily shut and a flight from Oman is diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport. He said that the runway is likely to be shut for two and a half hours. Two others escaped unhurt in the accident.

