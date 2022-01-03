Kerala, January 3: A shocking incident has come to light from Kottiyam where a 43-year-old man was thrashed by 3 men for trying to save another man from their attack in Puthuchira. The victim has been identified as Shahjahan, a resident of Puthuchira.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the incident took place on December 31 at around 7:30 pm in Puthuchira. The three men arrested by the police were identified as Ajith Kumar (40), resident of Puthuchira, Sumesh (32), and Shibu (50), both residents of Umayanalloor. Reportedly, the trio was beating another man over a personal rivalry. Shahjahan saw them assaulting a man and rushed there to save him. However, the trio started thrashing Shahjahan. The accused inflicted serious injuries on the victim's head and other body parts with a machete. Tamil Nadu: 38-Year-Old Chennai Man Killed By 3-Member Gang As He Tries To Save His Neighbour.

Following the attack, the trio went to the victim's residence and vandalised the room. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he continues to be under treatment. The three accused have been booked under the charges of attempted murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

