Nagaon, July 11: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death, and later buried by a mob after a kangaroo court declared him guilty of murdering a woman relative in Borlalung village of Nagaon district. The incident took place on Saturday at around 5 pm. Five persons, including three women, have been detained, said police.

According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified as Ranjit Bordoloi. The police said that they received information that a man has been burnt alive and buried by a mob. Following this, a team was constituted and sent to the spot. Police recovered Bordoloi's body from a freshly dug grave. He had sustained nearly 90% burns. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. A murder case has been registered, police added.

Reportedly, the body of one Kabita Patar, who was Bordoloi’s neighbour, was allegedly found in a village pond on the morning of July 2. The woman was married to Bordoloi’s nephew two months ago and was reportedly pregnant. However, owing to the rumours, a kangaroo court declared Bordoloi responsible.

