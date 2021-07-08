Kozhikode, July 8: In another incident of sexual assault, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men inside a parked bus in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on July 5. The woman reportedly has mental health issues. Two of the three accused were arrested on Wednesday. The arrested accused have been identified as 38-year-old Gobeesh and 32-year-old Muhammad Shameer.

According to a report published in The News Minute, the woman had mental health issues and occasionally wandered out from home to nearby places but used to return soon. On the day of the incident also, she went out of the home after fighting with her mother. The accused, who came on bikes, reportedly offered her a lift back home. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Gang-Rape Victim Found Crouched Under Seat in Moving Bus in Sultanpur District, 3 Held.

“She had fought with her mother and left the house. After going a little away, standing on the road, she asked for a lift to vehicles passing by, wishing to go back home. The men who came on bikes, took her saying they would take her home,” reported the media house quoting an official of the Chevayur police station as saying. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

As per the repprt, instead of dropping her back home, the men allegedly took her to a spot where a private bus was parked and then gangraped her. After committing the heinous crime, they dropped her at an auto-rickshaw stand. The girl narrated the incident to her family.

The woman’s family filed a complaint against the accused. Based on CCTV footage, the police nabbed the two accused. They have been booked sections 376 (2)(l) and 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The third accused is still absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab him.

