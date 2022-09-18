Mumbai, September 18: The Uttar Pradesh police recently booked a man for allegedly killing his minor daughter over her relationship with a man from a different religion. According to reports, the 56-year-old man allegedly shot dead his daughter over her relationship with a man from a different religion. The alleged incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The accused has been identified as Mughees Ahmed. Police officials said that the accused shot dead his daughter after a heated argument. The deceased girl and her father were the only ones present in the house when the alleged incident took place. Police also found that Ahmed's wife lived separately due to their differences. Speaking to the Indian Express, Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said, "During preliminary inquiry it came to light that Ahmed was against his daughter’s relationship with a youth who belonged to another religion." Dehradun Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide After Mother Doesn’t Cook Her Favourite Food.

During questioning, the accused told cops that he was against her relationship several times and even objected to it. A police officer said that nearly a month ago, the deceased girl had eloped with her boyfriend. She only returned home when her relatives promised to convince her dad for the wedding. However, Ahmed did not consent to their marriage but rather raised his objections again over the relationship.

On Friday, after an argument took place between them, Ahmed shot dead his daughter. Later, he reached the police station and confessed to his crime. He told cops about his daughter's body lying in a pool of blood in his house. Police immediately rushed to the spot and discovered the body lying in a room. They recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. "She had a gunshot injury on her right temple. A countrymade pistol that was allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from the spot," a police officer added. The accused has been on murder charges.

