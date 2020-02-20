Kerala Shocker: Mother Kills Toddler to Implicate Her Estranged Husband, Arrested

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kannur, February 20: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her one-and-half-year-old son on Monday in Kerala’s Kannur district to implicate her estranged husband in the murder. The incident took place at Thayyil area of the district. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old P Sharanya. She was living separately from her husband, Pranav. On the day of the crime, Pranav went to see his child after months. Noida Shocker: 15-Year-Old Son Allegedly Murders Mom For Her 'Nagging Nature', Father Pleads For Mercy.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Sharanya took the sleeping toddler and threw him over a sea wall which resulted in his death. A missing report was lodged on the same day. As per police, the accused murdered her son to live with her lover. The body of the child was recovered amid boulders off the sea cliff. Haryana Shocker: Mother Kills Son to Continue Affair With His 23-Year-Old Friend in Gurugram.

After police found contradictions in the statement of Sharnya and Pranav, they carried out a detailed investigation. Sharnya was arrested by police on Tuesday. During the interrogation, she confessed the crime. On Wednesday, the accused was brought to her house for collecting the evidence. According to the report, people hurled abuses at her and even demanded to hand Sharanya to them.