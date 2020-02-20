Kolkata Man Caught on CCTV Slapping CMRI Hospital Doctor After Wife Dies During Childbirth

Man Assaults Doctor After Wife's Death (Photo Credits: Screengrab/@ShabanaANI2)

Kolkata, February 20: A man, whose wife died at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata, assaulted a doctor on Thursday. The woman had delivered a healthy baby on Wednesday. According to a report in NDTV, the relatives said the woman was recovering after giving birth by caesarean section. However, the hospital called them saying that she was critical. Family Vandalises Hyderabad Hospital and Beats Staff After Woman’s Death, Mob Leaves Police Helpless; Watch video.

Till the time the family reached the hospital, the woman had died. The hospital administration and doctor met the family when the husband immediately slapped the doctor. The incident led to hospital management call the police, NDTV reported. Doctor at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital Thrashed by Angry Family Members After Patient's Death.

In the CCTV footage, the husband can be seen sitting on the sofa while the relatives are talking with medical staff. The husband suddenly gets up and slaps the doctor. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed by the family against the hospital alleging negligence.

Man Assaults Doctor After Wife's Death:

Watch the CCTV footage of how the Doctor is being assaulted by the Patient relative in CMRI hospital After the patient sucummed to Cardiac arrest .CMRI authority says pregnant lady after her C section she was fine along with her baby but in morning she had cardiac arrest . pic.twitter.com/D5booJoep4 — Shabana@ANI (@ShabanaANI2) February 20, 2020

"The doctor tried to explain the unfortunate incident to the family and advised for a post-mortem. Despite that the family members in anger and rage not only abused the doctor but also assaulted him and created havoc in the hospital premises," CMRI said in a statement, the report said.