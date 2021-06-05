Kolkata, June 5: In a shocking incident, a woman in Kolkata died by suicide and left a suicide note in the form of an audio clip on her mobile phone. Reports inform that the woman hung herself at her Bansdroni house in the wee hours of Friday. According to a report by TOI, in the audio clip, which was found by the cops, the woman stated that she was ending her life due to frustration.

Giving details about the incident, the report stated that the woman, identified as Oindrila Ghosh, was taken to SSKM Hospital soon after but was declared dead by the hospital authorities. According to details by Police, the woman was a divorcee and had been living with a man for the past two years. Jobless Man Ends Life in Maharashtra's Thane After Being Unable To Get Married Due to Unemployment.

The live-in partner with whom the victim stayed was 37-year-old. During an investigation into the matter, police said that the woman, depressed for some time, had consulted a psychiatrist. The police are yet to ascertain reason of the frustration that led the woman to take such an extreme step.

Inquiry revealed that the woman was a divorcee and she had been living with a 37-year-old man for the last two years. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind this. We will speak to her family and live-in partner in this regard,” said a police officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).