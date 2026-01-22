Mumbai, January 22: Banking operations in several Indian cities will remain suspended on Friday, January 23, as regions observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the festival of Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami). According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, the closure marks the beginning of a four-day long weekend for bank employees in specific states, as the holiday is immediately followed by the fourth Saturday (January 24), a Sunday, and Republic Day (January 26).

Affected Cities and Regions Due to the January 23 Bank Holiday

The bank holiday on January 23 is categorised under the "Negotiable Instruments Act" and "Real Time Gross Settlement" (RTGS) holiday list, but it is not a nationwide closure. Instead, it is a regional holiday observed in states/cities where Netaji Jayanti (also known as Parakram Diwas) or Saraswati Puja holds primary cultural and historical significance.

According to the RBI, banks will be closed in the following major cities:

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Agartala (Tripura)

Customers in other major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai will find their local branches operational as usual on Friday, January 23.

A Rare Four-Day Bank Closure from January 23

For the affected regions, this Friday holiday triggers a significant disruption to physical banking services. Because the remaining calendar for the week includes nationwide closures, residents in Kolkata or Bhubaneswar will not have access to in-branch services for four consecutive days:

Jan 23 (Friday): Regional Holiday (Netaji Jayanti/Saraswati Puja)

Jan 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (All-India Bank Holiday)

Jan 25 (Sunday): Weekly Off

Jan 26 (Monday): Republic Day (National Holiday)

Availability of Digital Services

While physical branches, including cheque-clearing and over-the-counter services, will be unavailable during this period, the RBI has clarified that digital banking channels will remain fully functional. Mobile banking, Net banking, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and ATM services will continue to operate 24/7 across the country. However, customers are advised to plan for high-value transactions that require branch intervention - such as demand drafts or large cash withdrawals - well in advance or after the long weekend.

Background on the Holiday

January 23 is celebrated as Parakram Diwas to honour the bravery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This year, the date coincides with Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami), a major religious festival in Eastern India dedicated to the goddess of knowledge. Due to the convergence of these two occasions, state governments in the eastern belt have notified a public holiday, which, under RBI rules, mandates the closure of all public and private sector banks in those jurisdictions.

