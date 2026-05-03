Kota Shocker: Retired Army Personnel Strangled to Death by Wife, Her Lover in Rajasthan

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 45-year-old retired Army personnel was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Kota, with police stating that the killing was the result of a conspiracy involving his wife, her alleged partner, and an accomplice. The incident, which occurred late Thursday night, came to light after neighbours raised suspicion over hurried funeral preparations. The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma, was a native of Kishangarh in Ajmer district. He had been living with his family in Kota for several years and was employed as a clerk in the local electricity department after retiring from the Indian Army about five years ago.

According to police, the incident took place in the Avani Road area under the RK Puram police station limits. Initial findings suggest that Sharma was killed during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Ends Life Day Before Exam by Jumping off Hostel Building in Rajasthan.

Cremation Attempt Raises Suspicion

Authorities said the accused allegedly attempted to conduct Sharma’s last rites on Friday morning without informing his parents, who reside in Kishangarh. Neighbours grew suspicious of the rushed cremation and alerted the family. Sharma’s parents reached Kota later that day, halted the cremation, and filed a complaint against his wife and others. Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Year-Old Student Dies As Handball Goalpost Falls on Him in School.

Police Probe Points to Conspiracy

Police officials reported finding strangulation marks on the body, indicating foul play. Based on the complaint, a case of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered. The accused have been identified as Sharma’s wife, Deepika (40), her alleged partner Devesh, and his associate Vishnu.

Investigators said preliminary inquiry revealed that Deepika and Devesh were in a relationship and that he frequently visited the house in Sharma’s absence.

Sequence of Events on the Night

According to police, Sharma, Devesh and Vishnu were consuming alcohol on Thursday night when an argument broke out. During the altercation, Devesh and Vishnu allegedly strangled Sharma to death, reportedly in the presence of his wife.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s two children—a 12-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son—were in an upstairs room and were not aware of the events, officials said.

Police have arrested two of the accused, while Devesh remains absconding. Two teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him, officials added. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities collecting evidence and recording statements to establish the full sequence of events.

Family members of the deceased alleged that relations between Sharma and his wife had been strained for several years. They also claimed there had been prior instances of domestic conflict. Police said these claims are being examined as part of the investigation to determine motive and circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).