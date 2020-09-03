Bengaluru, September 3: Special bus services from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various parts of Kerala, run by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation or KSRTC, has been extended. KSRTC started running special buses from August 24 in view of the Onam festival. The special buses were to run till September 6. However, KSRTC has now decided to extend the services till September 8. Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.in.

According to the KSRTC, special buses from Bengaluru and Mysruru to Kerala will run till September 7. They will bring passengers from Kerala to Bengaluru and Mysuru till September 8. Special buses are running from Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Kanhangad, Kasargod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palghat, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadakara and to Bengaluru from these places. Tamil Nadu Accident: 20 Dead, Several Injured After KSRTC Bus Collides With Truck Near Avinashi Town of Tirupur District.

Similarly, special buses will also leave Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam and return to Mysuru from these places. Passengers travelling to Kerala need to register themselves online at Kerala government's portal covid19jagratha,kerala.nic.in. Proof of registration is mandatory to board KSRTC's special buses.

KSRTC Extends Special Bus Services From Bengaluru And Mysuru to Kerala:

If you have reserved a seat but don't register, you won't get to board the bus, said KSRTC guidelines. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask during the travel. Passengers can book tickets online at ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchise advance reservation counters.

