Bengaluru, August 17: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation or KSRTC on Monday announced that it will run special buses to Kerala in view of the upcoming Onam festival. According to the KSRTC, it will operate special services from August 24 to September 6. Those who wish to travel on the occasion of Onam can book tickets online at ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchise advance reservation counters. KSRTC also issued a slew of guidelines for commuters. Onam 2020: Kerala Begins Distribution of Special Food Kits to Ration Card Holders.

KSRTC will run special buses from Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Kanhangad, Kasargod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palghat, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadakara and to Bengaluru from these places. Similarly, special buses will also leave Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam and return to Mysuru from these places. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face mask during the travel. Onam Kit 2020: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Free Grocery Kits to 88 Lakh Ration Cardholders During Onam.

Onam 2020: KSRTC to Run Special Buses to Kerala, Here Are Guidelines:

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to operate special services to Kerala on Onam festival, from 24th August to 6th September from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/H81HTNHGZr — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Passengers travelling to Kerala need to register themselves online at Kerala government's portal covid19jagratha,kerala.nic.in. Similarly, people coming to Karnataka will have to register online at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. Proof of registration is mandatory to board KSRTC's special buses. If you have reserved a seat but don't register, you won't get to board the bus, said KSRTC guidelines.

