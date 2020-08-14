New Delhi, August 14: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a lab technician inside a Delhi government hospital on August 9. She was allegedly raped on the pretext of being provided with a job.

According to the reports, published by several news agencies, the minor girl got in touch with the lab technician at the hospital through her friend. Soon they became friends. As she was looking for a job, she told the lab technician about it and he promised her a government job. Following this, he called the girl to his cabin on August 9 and allegedly raped her. Hapur Rape Case: Accused Spotted With Country-Made Liquor in Amroha, Police Release 3 Sketches.

The victim narrated the whole incident to her family after returning home and a formal complaint was lodged with the police on August 11. Later, the police conducted a medical examination and arrested the accused.

Informing more, a senior police officer said, "We have registered a case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the North Avenue police station. The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).