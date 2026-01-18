Mumbai, January 18: The Maharashtra government is reportedly preparing to release the January installment of the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ earlier than scheduled. Eligible women beneficiaries are expected to receive INR 1,500 in their bank accounts before the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections, which are slated for early February.

While the official confirmation is awaited, sources suggest the disbursement could take place within the next 20 days to ensure financial aid reaches households before the Model Code of Conduct potentially impacts regular administrative proceedings. Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 3,000 Joint Installment for December-January on January 14, Says Report.

Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update

The decision follows a period of uncertainty caused by the recently concluded municipal corporation elections on January 15. Although the government had initially planned to provide a double installment of INR 3,000 as a Makar Sankranti gift, the State Election Commission (SEC) intervened following complaints from the opposition. The SEC ruled that while pending December payments could be released, the January installment could not be paid in advance during the election period.

With the Zilla Parishad elections scheduled for February 5 and results expected on February 7, the state administration is moving quickly to clear the January dues. Political analysts suggest the timing is strategic, aiming to maintain the positive momentum of the welfare scheme among the 2.5 crore registered beneficiaries across the state. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Why Payments Are Delayed and When Beneficiaries May Receive the Money.

Mandatory e-KYC and Eligibility

The government has reiterated that only those women who have completed their e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification will receive the benefits. The deadline for this process was December 31, 2025. Reports indicate that nearly 30 lakh women who failed to complete the mandatory verification or did not meet the updated eligibility criteria, such as the INR 2.5 lakh annual family income limit, may see their installments paused.

Launched to provide financial independence to women aged 21 to 65, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has become a cornerstone of the Mahayuti government’s social welfare agenda. The scheme provides a monthly stipend of INR 1,500 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Officials emphasise that despite the minor delays caused by the heavy election calendar in Maharashtra, the scheme remains a continuous and top-priority commitment for the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Saam TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).