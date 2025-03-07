Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare said today, March 7, that the state government will start the transfer of Ladki Bahin Yojana Installments for February and March. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, we are starting the transfer of both installments of ₹3,000 for the months of February and March into our women accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) from today," she said. Aditi Tatkare also said that the step has been taken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This means, women beneficiaries will receive the 8th and 9th instalment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from today. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: 8th Instalment Disbursement Begins Today, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

Aditi Tatkare Shares Update on Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Aditi S Tatkare says, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, we are starting the transfer of both installments of ₹3,000 for the months of February and March into our women accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) from today. This step… pic.twitter.com/Np7YaC1mEb — IANS (@ians_india) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)