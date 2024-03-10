Delhi: Five Shooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested, Highly Sophisticated Weapons Recovered

According to the Delhi Police, highly sophisticated imported weapons were also recovered from them.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 10, 2024 06:34 PM IST

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested five Haryana-based Shooters of the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Special Cell (SWR) foiled the plan by the individuals to kill rival gangsters. According to the Delhi Police, highly sophisticated imported weapons were also recovered from them. Further details are awaited. Delhi: Two Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed in Vasant Kunj After Gunfight.

Five Shooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested

