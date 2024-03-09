A distressing video has come to light from Haryana, revealing the tragic killing of a Gurugram businessman by escaped convicts. The victim identified as Sachin Munjal was reportedly gunned down by minor members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang at a Dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak. The incident reportedly took place when Munjal was travelling to Sangrur with his family. The disturbing incident that occurred at around 10:56 pm on February 29 was caught on camera installed outside the dhaba. In the one-minute, 32-second the shooters can be seen arriving at the spot in a white car. The convicts then unleash a hail of gunfire on the victim before anyone could come for aide. The helpless mother runs towards the vehicle screaming, while the wife dashes indoors with the kids. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the individuals responsible for the crime had escaped from the juvenile correctional facility in Jaipur on the same day of the incident. Following the escape, the perpetrators hunted down Munjal and killed him. Reportedly, Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is responsible for the crime. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

Shooting Incident Caught on Camera:

मां गिड़गिड़ाती रही फिर भी तरस नहीं आया लॉरेंस के शूटर्स को, मां, पत्नी और बच्चों के सामने मारी गोली जयपुर के बाल सुधार से भागे नाबालिगों ने किया मर्डर 29 फरवरी को रोहतक में एक ढाबे पर बिजनेसमैन को गोलियों से भूना हत्या की जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग के रोहित गोदार ने ली… pic.twitter.com/JpVDt96yHM — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)