The man eating tiger who mauled 9 people to death was killed on Saturday. The West Champaran district administration had issued an order to ill a tiger after it mauled nine people to death in Bagaha area. The man-eating tiger has killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days. A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed by the wild animal in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Balua village under Govardhana police station in Bagaha. Video: Man-Eater Tiger Kills Minor Girl, Continues Hunt in Residential Areas of Bihar’s Bagaha

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | The 'man-eating' tiger has been killed. The tiger killed nine people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar. — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

