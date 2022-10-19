Mumbai, October 19: In a unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly killed by a leopard in Lakhimpur Kheri district. As per reports, the leopard attacked the 30-year-old farmer while he was sleeping in his thatched hut near his sugarcane field in the Gola area. The deceased has been identified as Ramakant.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the farmer, a resident of Rasoolpur village did not return home. After the man did not not return home, his family went to search for him. The family found Ramakant's partially eaten body near the sugarcane field. Soon, the family informed forest officials about the incident. Chandrapur: Tiger Kills Man Grazing Cattle in Nagbhid Forest Range, Mutilated Body Recovered.

After the incident came to light, forest department officials and Anil Kumar Chauhan, a baghmitra reached the village where the farmer was killed. The officials found pugmarks of the leopard from the scene. They suspect that the farmer was killed by an adult leopard. Following the incident, forest officials have advised villagers to avoid visiting the cane fields alone.

They even requested the villagers to keep the children inside the house. Forest ranger Sanjeev Tiwari said, "It appears that there is another leopard in the area as the spot where the other incidents were reported are far from this village. We are sensitising the locals and combing the area." Bihar: Man-Eating Tiger, Who Mauled 9 People to Death in Bagaha, Killed Hours After Shoot at Sight Order Issued.

As per reports, the Gola area falls under the forest region and it is located at a distance of approximately 30 kilometres from the Dudhwa Tiger reserve forests. As per reports, three people have been killed so far in attacks by the big cat since August 13.

