Liquor Prices Increase in Haryana as State Government Levies 'COVID Cess', Tipplers to Shell Out More For Alcohol as Shops Open Today

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, May 6: Tipplers in Haryana will have to shell out more for alcohol when shops re-opens today because the state government has imposed a "COVID cess" on liquor. Prices of liquor will go up as the Haryana government has levied "COVID cess" on country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor, strong beer and other types of beer. The additional revenue generated will be used to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The "COVID cess" will be Rs 5 per quarter in case of country liquor, Rs 20 per quarter in case of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Rs 5 in case of strong beer and Rs 2 in case of other beer. It will be Rs 50 per pack greater than 375 ML in case of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL). The liquor shops will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in both rural and urban areas. However, no ahataas or open drinking places adjacent to liquor vends will be allowed. Liquor Prices Shoot Up in Andhra Pradesh as Govt Increases Alcohol Rates by 50 Percent to Discourage Consumption Amid Coronavirus Spread.

The Haryana government had shut down liquor vends in the state from March 27, two days after a countrywide lockdown came into force. Speaking to reporters, Dushyant Chautala ruled out home delivery of liquor amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. In the wake reports of violation of social-distancing norms at liquor shops in Delhi and other places, Chautala said that no crowding at sales counter will be allowed. Picture of Liquor Bill Amounting Rs 52,841 Goes Viral, Karnataka Excise Department Books Seller For Selling Alcohol Beyond Permissible Limit.

Only five customers at a time will be allowed to stand on the sales counter of the retail liquor vend. Ten minutes before the closure of retail vend, no customer shall be allowed to stand in queue, except the five customers already at the counter, Chautala said. Wearing masks is mandatory for customers and salesmen while liquor vend owners will have to make available hand sanitizers at the counter at all times, he added.