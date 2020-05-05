Picture of Liquor Bill Amounting Rs 52,841 Goes Viral, Karnataka Excise Department Books Seller For Selling Alcohol Beyond Permissible Limit

Picture of liquor bill amounting Rs 52,800 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, May 5: A bill showing purchase of liquor worth Rs 52,841 in Karnataka has gone viral on social media platforms. Another liquor receipt amounting to Rs 95, 347 also appeared on Twitter. The viral picture of the alcohol purchase bill amounting Rs 52,841 prompted the state excise department to book the seller for selling liquor beyond the permissible limit. As per the existing rules, liquor shops cannot sell more than 2.6 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) or 18 litres of beer to a customer per day.

However, as the bill showed, the liquor outlet Vanilla Spirit Zone in Tavarekere in Bengaluru South sold 13.5 litres of liquor and 35 litres of beer to a customer. This incident reportedly happened on Monday when liquor outlets reopened across the country, except in coronavirus containment zones, after a 40-day shutdown. After the picture of the bill went viral, many sought to know whether the liquor shops were violating the rules. Karnataka Sees Liquor Sale of Rs 45 Crore.

Picture of Liquor Bill Amounting Rs 52,841:

The owner of Vanilla Spirit Zone, however, said the liquor was purchased by a group of eight people, but the payment was made using a single card. "We are investigating his (the owner) claim and only then we will decide on what penal action to be taken against him," A Giri, excise DC, Bengaluru South, was quoted by TOI as saying. More such bills are doing rounds on social media. Decision to Allow Liquor Sale During Lockdown is Anti-public: CPI.

The person who shared picture of the liquor bill, presumably the buyer, has not been identified so far. A case against the buyer can also be lodged because the rules prohibit a person from carrying more than 2.6 litres of any category of liquor. Alcohol sale of Rs 45 crore was recorded on the first day of the opening of liquor shops in the state under relaxations during the extended lockdown.