India reports a spike of 55,342 new #COVID19 cases & 706 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths: Union Health Ministry.
India reports a spike of 55,342 new #COVID19 cases & 706 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/XRVq730KDG— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada today morning. Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Telangana: IMD.
Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguarded against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria.
#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from ITO where Air Quality Index is at 332 in 'very poor' category.
Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from ITO where Air Quality Index is at 332 in 'very poor' category. pic.twitter.com/5zqYS5TDyK— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
US President Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19 says White House physician.
Mumbai, September 13: A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday once again ended without any conclusion and the deadlock on compensation to states for the shortfall in their share of the indirect tax revenue continues, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma was on Monday attacked while crossing a toll booth in Hoshiarpur district, allegedly by farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for weeks.
Students who had missed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam 2020 this year due to coronavirus pandemic, now have a chance to appear for the examination on October 14, 2020, informed Supreme Court on Monday. The Apex Court took the decision to help students who missed the exam due to the pandemic or because of residing in containment zones.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.