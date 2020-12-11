Shares of Airbnb soared in their stock market debut, valuing the home rental firm at $101 billion in the biggest U.S. flotation of 2020.
Shares of Airbnb soared in their stock market debut, valuing the home rental firm at $101 billion in the biggest U.S. flotation of 2020. More here https://t.co/sox4KngdIK $ABNB pic.twitter.com/DhfUXHRzUW— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 11, 2020
Porche Bennett-Bey and racial-justice organizers are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year.
Porche Bennett-Bey and racial-justice organizers are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/QmCHQR0It3 pic.twitter.com/jstbq78axY— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
Frontline health workers are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year.
Frontline health workers are TIME's 2020 Guardians of the Year #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/cvJXYvdVR3— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
Dense fog shrouds Bihar's MuzaffarpurToday's minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celcius, as per IMD.
Dense fog shrouds Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Today's minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celcius, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/j3r2ajA5er— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020
Farmers protest against Centre's farm laws at Tikri border enters 16th day. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that the government is open for further discussions with farmers and they should end their agitation.
Farmers protest against Centre's farm laws at Tikri border enters 16th day
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that the government is open for further discussions with farmers and they should end their agitation pic.twitter.com/FEC8G0n48h— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020
Mumbai, December 11: The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered 16th day with the farmers’ unions now threatening to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will not have a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU). Boris Johnson went on to add "now is the time" for businesses and the public to prepare for that outcome.
Morocco became the 4th nation this year to normalise relations with Israel. Carbon emissions fell a record seven percent in 2020 as countries imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Global Carbon Project said in its annual assessment
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.