Mumbai, December 11: The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered 16th day with the farmers’ unions now threatening to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will not have a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU). Boris Johnson went on to add "now is the time" for businesses and the public to prepare for that outcome.

Morocco became the 4th nation this year to normalise relations with Israel. Carbon emissions fell a record seven percent in 2020 as countries imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Global Carbon Project said in its annual assessment

