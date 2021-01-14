India reports 16,946 new COVID19 cases, 17,652 discharges and 198 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health MinistryTotal cases: 1,05,12,093
Active cases: 2,13,603
Total discharges: 1,01,46,763
Death toll: 1,51,727
A World Health Organization (WHO) team of 10 international experts that will investigate the origins of COVID-19 pandemic, to arrive in China shortly. Visuals from Wuhan airport.
Mathura: One man died, around 12 injured after a bus rammed into another vehicle due to low visibility due to fog, at Yamuna Expressway in Baldeo Police station area this morning. The bus was going from Noida to Agra when the incident took place.
Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers, on Maghi festival.
China's trade surplus with US widens 7.1% to $317 billion in 2020: official.
Mumbai, January 14: COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin are safe and there should be no doubt about its efficacy and safety, Dr Samiran Panda, Scientist G & Head of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR said on Wednesday.
The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Class 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit schools from January 18 for activities related to pre-board preparation and practical work.
The farmers protesting at Delhi’s Singhu Border were seen burning copies of the Farm Laws. The protesting farmers at Delhi borders had said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday.
Airbnb said Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington DC around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.
