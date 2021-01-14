Mumbai, January 14: COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin are safe and there should be no doubt about its efficacy and safety, Dr Samiran Panda, Scientist G & Head of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases Division, ICMR said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Class 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit schools from January 18 for activities related to pre-board preparation and practical work.

The farmers protesting at Delhi’s Singhu Border were seen burning copies of the Farm Laws. The protesting farmers at Delhi borders had said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday.

Airbnb said Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington DC around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

