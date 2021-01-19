Mumbai, January 19: Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The announcement was made by the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday.

The Centre said on Monday that outbreak of Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 5 states for poultry birds and in 9 states for crows/migratory/wild birds till date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district.

The next round of talks between the representatives of farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws, and the Centre has been deferred by a day. The farmers have been protesting since November 2020, to demand the scrapping of farm laws saying they will hurt their livelihood.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.