Mumbai, March 14: Haryana's newly elected Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini won a floor test at a special Assembly session convened on Wednesday, March 13. The development comes a day after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post and the BJP split with its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The State Bank of India (SBI) submitted its report to the Supreme Court and said that political parties purchased a total of 22,217 electoral bonds between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party announced five guarantees for women, including annual direct cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each of the country's poorest families and a 50 percent quota in all new recruitments in central government jobs. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a three-lane flyover at Moti Nagar. After the inauguration, Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP government built 31 flyovers in the city over the last nine years. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces 'Nari Nyay' Guarantee; Promises Rs 1 Lakh Cash Transfer to Women, 50% Quota in Central Govt Jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 13 launched Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and sanctioned credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs to start business ventures. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced all 60 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from the Mukto seat, while Deputy CM Chowna Mein will contest from his Chowkham seat.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP named 72 more candidates for the general elections. The second list of the saffron party includes names of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Election Commission could hold a press conference on Thursday, March 14, to announce the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan warned of a looming financial crisis and public unrest in the country akin to that faced by Sri Lanka. On the other hand, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, March 13. Miles away in the United States, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that could ban Chinese social media app TikTok for users in the country. However, the fate of the bill lies in the US Senate.