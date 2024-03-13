The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 13, released its list of candidates for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. The saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Mukto (ST) Assembly seat. The list contains a total of 60 names who will be BJP's candidates for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh to Contest Polls Days After Rejecting BJP’s Ticket From Asansol.

BJP Releases First List for Arunachal Pradesh Polls

