The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 13, released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are among 72 candidates in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha polls. Piyush Goyal will contest Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North, while Nitin Gadkari has been fielded from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Union Minister Anurag Thakur will contest from Hamirpur and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been fielded from Dharwad. BJP First Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out: From PM Narendra Modi From Varanasi to Smriti Irani From Amethi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Vidhisha; Check Full List.

BJP's Second List for Lok Sabha Polls Out

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 72 candidates. Union Minister Anurag Thakur to contest from Hamirpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal. (n/2)… pic.twitter.com/9mIjP88zQF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2024

