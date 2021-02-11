Mumbai, February 11: President Joe Biden, spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China. President shared his greetings with Chinese people on Lunar New Year. President affirmed his priorities of protecting American people’s security, prosperity & preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific: White House.

President Joe Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan: White House.

Commenting on West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh said, "She considers herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. Real tigers don't call themselves tiger. Now her situation is that of a cat. Even her party members and administrative officers don't fear her."

In the Uttarakhand glacier burst that happened on Sunday, 32 bodies were recovered and 206 persons are missing, according to the state government. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.