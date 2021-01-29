Mumbai, January 29: The Centre on Thursday extended the ban on international flights till February 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the restrictions will not be applicable to international cargo operations approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulatory body also issued a circular in this regard.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board exams on February 2, Tuesday.

Delhi Police named Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents. He entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the ramparts of Red Fort.

Gazipur border has been closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg: Delhi Traffic Police

